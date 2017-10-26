President Zeman to meet ANO, ODS, Pirates next week
Prague, Oct 25 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman will meet representatives of ANO, the Civic Democrats (ODS) and the Pirates in the Lany Chateau near Prague next week, while his meetings with the other six parties that entered the lower house will follow, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek announced on Wednesday.
He said on Tuesday Zeman will meet the leader of the election-winning ANO, Andrej Babis, and the movement's candidate for Chamber of Deputies chairman, Radek Vondracek, on October 31 when he intends to officially assign Babis to start talks on the formation of a new government.
A day later, the ODS representatives will arrive in Lany and on November 2, a meeting between Zeman and the Pirates will take place there.
In the following week, Zeman will meet the leaders of another two parties in parliament: the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement on November 6, and the Communists (KSCM) a day later.
During the last week before the Chamber of Deputies' constituent session scheduled for November 20, Zeman will gradually meet representatives of the Social Democrats (CSSD), Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), TOP 09 and the Mayors and Independents (STAN) .
Zeman plans to give a press conference after his talks with Babis, but not after the meetings with other parties.
Zeman has summoned a constituent session of the Chamber of Deputies in its new lineup on November 20, which is the latest possible date. He said he would like to provide as much time as possible for a political discussion of the successful parties.
After the Chamber of Deputies bodies are constituted, the current government of the CSSD, ANO and KDU-CSL must tender its resignation.
ANO won the general election with 29.6 percent, followed by the ODS with 11.3 percent and the third Pirates with 10.8 percent of the vote. Another six parties also entered the Chamber of Deputies: SPD of Tomio Okamura with 10.6 percent, the KSCM with 7.8 percent, the CSSD with 7.3 percent, the KDU-CSL with 5.8 percent, TOP 09 with 5.3 percent and the STAN with 5.2 percent.
ANO will have 78 seats in the 200-seat lower house, the ODS 25, the SPD and the Pirates 22 each, the KSCM and the CSSD 15 each, the KDU-CSL ten, TOP 09 seven and STAN six.
