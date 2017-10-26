Zeman congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election
Prague, Oct 25 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday.
In the letter of congratulations, released by the Presidential Office, Zeman said he was for the development of Czech-Chinese relations.
Xi Jinping will lead the CPC for another five years.
Last year, Zeman and Xi Jinping signed a declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries.
An inter-governmental commission for bilateral cooperation is to enhance the development of relations.
"The organisation of the first meeting of the inter-governmental commission within our strategic dialogue is a basic element in the development of our bilateral relations," said Zeman, who stresses the importance of Chinese investments in the Czech Republic.
Xi Jinping met Zeman in Prague last March.
This May, Zeman, Xi Jinping and representatives of another 27 countries took part in a conference on the Chinese Silk Road project that is to improve transport between Asia, Europe and Africa.
"Your Excellence, I am looking forward to another meeting where we will be able to continue with the friendly conversation," Zeman said.
He went on to support the project of economic transformation Xi Jinping supports in China.
"The Czech Republic has its experiences with economic transformation, though in much smaller dimensions. This is why we understood how difficult the process is," Zeman said.
