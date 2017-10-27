ČBA: GDP to grow 3.2% in 2018
Czech Republic’s GDP will grow in 4.3% in 2017 and 3.2% in 2018, driven by faster recovery and investments and stronger household consumption. Consumption will benefit from high employment and wage growth exceeding 6%, which, together with inflation totalling 2.5%, gives extensive room for higher household spending.
This stems from the prediction of the Czech Banking Association (ČBA). The main driving force in 2018 will again be domestic demand, spready evenly between consumption and investments. Inflation is expected around 2% of central bank’s target and the real purchasing power of wages will thus increase by more than 4%.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.