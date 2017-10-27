Koukalová may pull out of Olympics due to injury
Jablonec nad Nisou, North Bohemia, Oct 26 (CTK) - Czech biathlete Gabriela Koukalova (nee Soukalova) may not be able to take part in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics next February due to calf muscle injury, she told public Czech Radio (CRo) on Thursday.
"Frankly speaking, my participation in the Olympics is definitely at stake. Nothing is clear at the moment, however, and I keep believing," she said about her hope to race at the Olympics in South Korea.
Koukalova, 27, won two silver medals at the Sochi Winter Olympic Games in 2014 and she won at the World Championship twice, in Kontiolahti two years ago and Hochfilzen this year. She won the World Cup in 2015/16 and was second and won two Small Crystal Globes in the past season.
"It is clear to me that I will miss the very beginning of the season, but my thoughts keep focusing on the Olympics," she said.
The biathlon season starts in Ostersund, Sweden, on November 26.
Koukalova did not train for five weeks in summer and then she had a limited exercise regime due to the aching calf muscles.
