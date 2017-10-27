Czechs against inclusion in education, maths school leaving exam
Prague, Oct 26 (CTK) - Most Czechs approve of the changes introduced by a new law on schools, except for maths tests as a compulsory part of secondary school-leaving exams and the inclusion programme aimed to integrate handicapped children in mainstream education, a CVVM public opinion poll has shown.
The amended school law was pushed through by former education minister Katerina Valachova (Social Democrats, CSSD) in spite of President Milos Zeman's veto last year.
The compulsory maths examination, to take effect as of 2021, was opposed by 63 percent of the respondents, mainly young people aged 15-19, of whom 86 percent are opposed to it.
The inclusion in education programme of integration of children with special needs in mainstream schools was opposed by 60 percent of those polled.
Czechs agree with the introduction of the compulsory attendance of the last kindergarten grade preceding the elementary school attendance (69 percent), the poll showed.
As many as 63 percent of people agree with the law obliging the state to guarantee admission to kindergartens for all children over two by 2020.
Fifty-six percent agree with the law banning schools from making teachers redundant for the period of holidays.
Asked to give their opinion on the possibility of home schooling, 46 percent of respondents supported it and 44 percent were against.
Only six percent said that tuition fees should be introduced at universities and further 20 percent said probably yes.
Public support slightly prevails over opposition in the case of state-organised secondary school leaving exams, with 46 percent being for and 44 percent against, the poll showed.
The CVVM conducted the poll on 970 respondents in September.
