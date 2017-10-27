Friday, 27 October 2017

Leadership of Zeman fans' party to end over election fiasco

ČTK |
27 October 2017

Prague, Oct 26 (CTK) - The leadership of the Czech extra-parliamentary Citizens Rights Party (SPO), which was founded by President Milos Zeman's fans in 2009 and originally bore his name, will end due to the poor election results it the weekend general election, the SPO announced on its website on Thursday.

The current leadership will continue only until the extraordinary congress to be held in March.

The SPO gained just 0.36 percent of the vote, thus failing to surpass the 1.5 percent limit for state contributions to political parties, which it achieved four years ago.

Zeman, who is still the SPO honorary chairman, probably voted for it.

"I will respond to you that I elected Cech [Czech in English]," Zeman said after casting his vote on Friday, hinting at veteran rock musician Frantisek Ringo Cech who was the Prague leader of the SPO.

In Zeman's constituency, only two people voted for the SPO, probably he and his wife.

Zeman participated at the party's previous congress in February, where he spoke in favour of the SPO's cooperation with the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) of Tomio Okamura. Both parties were running jointly in the regional elections last autumn. Later, the SPO and SPD leaders' relations seriously deteriorated.

SPO chairman Jan Veleba also commented on the current post-election situation saying he believed the power struggle would continue and it would end in an early election.

