Friday, 27 October 2017

mBank registers loans reaching PLN 4.47bn in ČR and SR

CIA News |
27 October 2017

mBank posted a year-on-year increase in the volume of realised retail loans provided to clients in the Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic as of the end of 3Q 2017 by 6 % to PLN 4.47bn. The volume of deposits reached PLN 8.79bn (+21 %). The number of retail clients has increased to 900,000 from 854,000.

Out of this, mBank has 631,200 clients in the Czech Republic. In the Czech Republic, mortgage loans reached CZK 17.41bn (+3 %) and clients’ deposits reached CZK 37.83bn (+15 %). This is according to a consolidated financial statement of mBank S.A. Group.