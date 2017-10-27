Posters of 1917 Bolshevik revolution at DOX Centre
Prague, Oct 26 (CTK) - An exhibition of posters on the 100th anniversary of the Bolshevik revolution in Russia that world graphic designers made on the impulse of Russian curator Serge Serov opened in the DOX art centre in Prague on Thursday.
Most of the posters condemn the Russian revolution and remember the bloodshed connected with the onset of socialism, and some connect the Bolshevik leader Vladimir Putin with Russia's present leader Vladimir Putin.
The posters, selected by Czech curator Ales Najbrt from a collection that was created within a Moscow graphic design biennale last year, are one of the few exhibitions marking the 100th anniversary of the revolutionary events in the Czech Republic.
Serov wanted to create an open platform of visual ideas concerning the Russian revolution. Over 70 graphic designers from 30 countries took part in the project and further 1500 works were submitted within an open call.
According to the organisers of the Russian project, most foreign and Russian artists associates the revolution with the apocalypse, violence, lie, fraud, blood, oppression, suffering, death and Lenin who is seen as a monster or criminal. Four percent of the Russian works and eight percent of those from abroad view the revolution positively, they said.
DOX organises the exhibition in cooperation with the Kulturus festival of contemporary Russian culture. Works of Russian artist Anton Litvin can be seen in the gallery, too.
