Friday, 27 October 2017

Prague Studios building new film studios for CZK 140m

CIA News |
27 October 2017

PRAGUE STUDIOS started building two new film studios in Prague – Letňany on October 26, 2017. In the year 2018, two new studios of 2 x 1 250 square metres with complete background will thus be available in addition to the three current ones.

The total investment including the purchase of plots reaches 140m and it will include fundamental modernisation of current studios. Prague Studios director Jindřich Guttner said that the company already registers demands for rental of the new studios for the year 2018.