Škoda Auto's operating profits increased to EUR 1.2bn by Sept
For the January to September 2017 period ŠKODA AUTO has posted operating profits totaling EUR 1.2bn. This represents a y/y increase of 28.3 %.
Sales revenues increased by 22 % to EUR 12.3bn. Global deliveries to customers grew 3.6 % to 871,082 vehicles. The brand’s sales increased from 606,000 to 700,000 vehicles. In terms of demand, interest also increased in models FABIA, OCTAVIA Combi and SUPERB. This growth was markedly also driven by the new ŠKODA KODIAQ.
This was reported by the Volkswagen concern, whose operating profits totaled EUR 13.2 billion and whose sales revenues reached EUR 170.9bn.
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
