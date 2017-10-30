ANO leader Babiš to try to form minority cabinet
Prague, Oct 27 (CTK) - Andrej Babis, head of the election-winning ANO, will try to form a minority Czech government of ANO ministers and unaffiliated experts, Babis told the server iDNES.cz on Friday, reacting to the refusal of other parties to join a coalition with ANO.
Babis said the government should be partly fulfilling the programme of all parties.
He added he had not yet any idea of what parties might support such a cabinet.
"If we are rejected everywhere, we will try and form a minority government," Babis said.
"We will come up with a programme partly fulfilling the programme of all parties," Babis said.
He told the public Czech Television (CT) that ANO would negotiate about possible support with all the parties.
Babis said he preferred support from the Social Democrats (CSSD) and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) with whom ANO ruled the country in the election period that ended with the elections held last weekend.
ANO would also preferably ally with parties with overlapping programmes, he said.
When forming a government, Babis wants to address the outgoing ministers for ANO and experts, he told CT.
Babis told iDnes.cz that some parties were still dealing with their future due to their election failure.
"They are facing their problems, they failed in the election to the Chamber of Deputies and the party members want heads to be rolling," Babis said.
President Milos Zeman will assign Babis to conduct talks on the creation of a new government on Tuesday.
He told the commercial television station Barrandov on Thursday that he would give the task to the winning party even for the second time if Babis failed to form a government at the first try.
The third try is for chairman of the Chamber of Deputies. "When even he fails, an early election follows, which I think would be absolute rubbish," Zeman said.
"This is why under the constitution I have the right to dissolve the Chamber of Deputies, but I do not have to use the right. This means that the lower house may keep working and so can an outgoing government," Zeman said.
Babis denied the speculations that he would like to form a government along with the populist Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement of Tomio Okamura.
"The rhetoric that we prefer Okamura is nonsense," Babis said.
He said in the second round of the post-election talks on Tuesday, ANO would negotiate with the Civic Democratic Party (ODS), the KDU-CSL, the Communists (KSCM) and the SPD.
