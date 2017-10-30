Monday, 30 October 2017

CEEC: Investors called tenders worth CZK 244.3bn in September

CIA News |
In the 1Q to 3Q period public investors awarded 18,962 contracts worth an aggregate CZK 244.3bn to concrete suppliers. In a y/y comparison this represents a 143.8% increase in the number of completed tenders and an 83.0% increase in their volume.

In terms of their number, this represents a three-year high. This is based on an analysis by company CEEC Research (CEEC) based on data published in the Public Procurement Bulletin at the end of September 2017.