CzechRep still considers Catalonia part of Spain, says ministry
Prague, Oct 27 (CTK) - The Czech Republic still views Catalonia as part of Spain, the Foreign Ministry said in reaction to the unilateral declaration of independence by the Catalan parliament on Friday.
The declaration leans on the result of the early October referendum, in which a majority of the participants voted for the autonomous region's independence from Madrid. The referendum turnout was only 43 percent, however.
The Czech Foreign Ministry views Catalonia's steps as clearly going counter to the valid Spanish constitution, it wrote in a press release.
"That is why the Czech Republic cannot ascribe any international legal effect to the declaration of the so-called Catalan republic, and therefore it continues considering Catalonia an integral part of the Kingdom of Spain," the ministry wrote.
Madrid is opposed to Barcelona's separation from Spain.
Shortly after the Catalan parliament's vote on Friday, the Spanish Senate approved a temporary restriction of Catalonia's autonomous status.
The Spanish government is to decide on the introduction of concrete measures in the nearest hours.
In its statement, the Czech ministry called for the dispute to be solved based on a dialogue between the two parties.
"The Czech Republic is convinced that the internal political situation in Spain can be resolved only by means of legal steps and a dialogue within the Spanish constitutional system," it wrote.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.