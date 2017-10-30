Monday, 30 October 2017

FinMin: In Sept municipalities had a surplus of CZK 44.3bn

30 October 2017

At the end of 3Q 2017, municipalities, voluntary association of municipalities, regions and Regional councils of cohesion regions posted consolidated income totaling CZK 355.5bn. Expenditures totaled CZK 311.2bn. The budget surplus totaled CZK 44.3bn. In a y/y comparison, the income of territorial budgets was CZK 15.2bn higher and expenditures increased by CZK 27.8bn. The resulting surplus fell CZK 12.6bn y/y. This was reported by the Czech Ministry of Finance.