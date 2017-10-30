Fischer registered as another presidential candidate
Prague, Oct 27 (CTK) - Czech presidential candidate Pavel Fischer, a former ambassador to France, was registered at the Interior Ministry on Friday as he presented his candidacy backed by 17 senators, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Nikol Klevcovova has told journalists.
The support for Fischer's bid cuts across the political spectrum by the senators elected for the Civic Democratic Party (ODS), TOP 09, the Mayors and Independents (STAN), the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) and the Social Democrats (CSSD), Klevcovova said.
Fischer, 52, is now director of the STEM polling institute.
In 1995-2003 he worked in the Presidential Office as President Vaclav Havel's aide and head of the political section. In 2003-2010 he was Czech ambassador to France. He received high decorations in France and Monaco.
A modern state with a president guaranteeing justice and solidarity is the crucial point of Fischer's programme.
He wants the Prague Castle, seat of Czech heads of state, to be open and to be a natural part of the capital and the state.
He also insists on Western orientation of the Czech Republic, cooperation with NATO countries and an EU reform, Klevcovova said.
The 50,000-signature limit has already been met by the incumbent President Milos Zeman, who seeks re-election, and two of his rivals, former Science Academy head Jiri Drahos, and entrepreneur and lyricist Michal Horacek as well as businessman Vladimir Bostik.
