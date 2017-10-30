KSČM's Filip to seek post of lower house deputy chairman
Prague, Oct 27 (CTK) - The Czech Communists (KSCM) have rejected the idea of their joining a government coalition led by the ANO movement or providing silent support to ANO's minority cabinet, KSCM chairman Vojtech Filip told CTK after a meeting of the party's broad leadership on Friday.
Filip, who was a lower house deputy chairman in the previous election term until last weekend's elections, said he will seek the same post in the new Chamber of Deputies.
He said the proposal of the KSCM's support for an ANO cabinet, as mentioned by the election-winning ANO leader Andrej Babis earlier on Friday, was submitted at the KSCM Central Committee meeting, but was turned down.
The KSCM-ANO post-election talks will continue on Tuesday.
"The KSCM team of negotiators will naturally cling to the decision. I promised to discuss everything on behalf of the negotiators with a body comprised of elected party functionaries and with the executive committee," Filip said.
The Central Committee also debated the party's failure in the October 20-21 general election. Afterwards, Filip announced that he will not seek re-election as KSCM chairman at the extraordinary congress the party plans to convoke for April. He has led the party for 12 years now.
