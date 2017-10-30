Pirates to support ANO's candidate for Chamber head
Prague, Oct 29 (CTK) - The deputy group of the Pirates decided on Sunday that they will support Radek Vondracek from Andrej Babis's ANO, the election winner, for the post of chairman of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, party leader Ivan Bartos has told journalists.
Petr Fiala, leader of the Civic Democratic Party (ODS), should be the first deputy chairman of the lower house, Bartos said.
Bartos said in this way, the party recognised the outcome of the October 20-21 vote, won by ANO.
However, the party will not back a minority government of ANO, even if it partly includes experts, he added.
"The position is still the same, I have to constantly repeat it. We go by our strategy that was a part of our campaign. It said clearly that we will not support a government with the dominant position of ANO even tacitly," Bartos said.
The Pirates have proposed to the post of deputy chairman of the Chamber of Deputies their first deputy chairman Vojtech Pikal.
"We do not presume as the third strongest party we would have a problem to have this candidate elected," Bartos said.
The party wants to have its deputies in five commissions in the Czech Republic and it wants to have its chairman in three of them. One of them is the security committee, to chaired by Bartos himself.
ANO won the general election with 29.6 percent of the votes, followed by the ODS with 11.3 percent and the third Pirates with 10.8 percent of the vote. The Chamber of Deputies was entered by another six parties.
ANO will have 78 seats in the 200-seat lower house, the ODS 25 and the Pirates 22.
