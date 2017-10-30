Research shows only one third of Czechs have Slavic roots
Prague, Oct 27 (CTK) - Czechs have a considerably varied genetic origin, with only 35 percent coming from the Slavic genetic group, one third belonging to the German-Celtic group and 10 percent having ancestors among Vikings, shows the latest research by Brno's Masaryk University, daily Pravo writes on Friday.
The research compares data from the register of births and deaths and analyses the origin of surnames and male DNA samples. The project's DNA database has now reached more than 2000 samples, the paper writes.
"Researching the origin of people is a little bit like a detective story. For one man, we found an unknown ancestor coming from England. The research of another man's origin brought us as far as to Israel. To many, our results are shocking. Genetics cannot be tricked though," Pravo quotes genealogist and historian Martin Kotacko from the Masaryk University.
The affiliation with a specific genetic group is determined by the male DNA, which preserves and passes on the information to the next male generation regardless of the genetic origin of the mothers, Pravo writes.
Kotacka told Pravo that the DNA of men from the Czech Republic shows their varied origin, even from Siberia and ancient Mesopotamia.
The research can also help archeologists determine and rectify the origin of settlements in a particular area.
Consequently, it was disproven that Moravian Walachians might have Romanian origin as some speculated about, based on linguistic research and similarities in the groups' life style. Their Slavic origin was confirmed though, Pravo writes.
