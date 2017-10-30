Zeman names eight new generals
Prague, Oct 28 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman promoted eight people, mostly soldiers, to the rank of general on the occasion of the Czech national holiday on Saturday.
He promoted Libor Lochman, the director of the Rapid Response Force, and the director of the Moravia-Silesia firefighting unit, Vladimir Vlcek, to the rank of general.
Zeman also promoted six soldiers to the rank of general.
Current Deputy Chief of Staff Ales Opata received the new rank of major general.
Brigadier generals are newly head of the Military Intelligence Jan Beroun and his deputy Milan Jakubu, director of the Defence Ministry Special Forces, Pavel Kolar, and Military Police Commander Pavel Kriz.
Lochman has been heading the special unit since 1996. Its officers are ready to intervene against terrorists, kidnappers and against extremely serious criminals.
