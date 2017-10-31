Tuesday, 31 October 2017

Škoda Auto delivered 61,600 Kodiaqs

CIA News |
31 October 2017

Carmaker ŠKODA AUTO delivered totally 61,600 ŠKODA KODIAQ vehicles to global markets in 9M 2017. The SUV model was launched in February 2017. As its next step in the SUV segment, the brand launched the compact ŠKODA KAROQ, available on first markets from October 2017.

As ČIANEW has previously informed, ŠKODA AUTO reported operating profit of EUR 1.2bn for 9M 2017 and revenues from sales soared 22% to EUR 12.3bn. Global car deliveries soared 3.6% to 871,082. The brand’s sales increased to 700,000 from 606,000.