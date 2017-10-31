New opera highlights 19th-century author Němcová's life
Brno, Oct 30 (CTK) - A new chamber opera written by two women, lyricist Olga Sommerova and composer Lenka Nota, and highlighting the life of Czech 19th-century significant female author Bozena Nemcova will be premiered in Brno next month, performed by the Ensemble Opera Diversa group, its spokeswoman has told CTK.
"I would like the opera to make people aware of what is often a very simplified view of the exceptional and complex personality of Bozena Nemcova," Nota said.
"Bozena is a great friend of all Czech women who never gave up their desire of both personal and social freedom. She encourages us to think and act differently from what had been expected from women for ages, to find our own identity and self-respect," said Sommerova, who is a well-known and often awarded author of 125 documentaries mainly focusing on social issues, great personalities, feminism and modern Czech history.
Bozena Nemcova (1820-1862) is one of the leading representatives of the National Revival Movement of the 18th-19th century Czech Lands, then part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and one of the first female Czech-language authors. Her work is optimistic and encouraging for both individual readers and the Czech nation in spite of her own turbulent life including an unhappy marriage and poverty.
The opera will have its premiere in the Reduta theatre on November 17.
In the main character will be sung by young artist Jarmila Balazova, and actor Lukas Rieger will apper in the spoken role of her husband.
The libretto, based on the study of historical documents and letters, lends a literary and historical dimension to the opera, Dostalova said.
