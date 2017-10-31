Ruckl glassware brand wins Designblok main prize
Prague, Oct 30 (CTK) - The Ruckl glassware brand, with its new collection of cut glass installed like a shooting range, won the main prize at the 19th Czech Designblok event that ended in the Prague Exhibition Area on Sunday, cut short by a windstorm, the organisers have told CTK.
After the wind gusts damaged the roof of the Industrial Palace hosting Designblok, the palace was closed and a provisional award-giving ceremony was held in a theatre elsewhere in Prague. It will not continue on Monday, as originally planned.
Apart from the main prize, Ruckl won the prize for the best new product.
A total of 12 prizes were awarded.
That for the best furniture went to the Alba chair of the Ton manufacturer, who also won the prize for the best installation.
In the fashion category, the winner is Zuzana Hartlova with her Soolista brand, and in the jewelry category it is the Zorya brand.
The Torque collection by Marketa Drzmiskova and Petr Hak was declared the best designer prototype.
The Spagety installation by Herrmann & Coufal became the best designer installation.
A special achievement aside the competition categories is the design of the T3 Coupe tram presented by the Prague Public Transport Company (DPP).
The LLEV brand won the best furniture accessory category and the Lasvit-made Yakisugi was declared the best lamp.
Designblok started on Wednesday, involving the record number of 304 designers, brands, studios and schools of art.
