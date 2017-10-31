Situation in CAR worsening, says Czech military observer
Prague, Oct 30 (CTK) - The security situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) has been the worst since 2014, Czech soldier and observer to CAR Marek Vydrzel, who recently returned from the country and was decorated in Prague, has told CTK.
Along with another two Czech observers, Vydrzel served in a year-long mission to CAR, which was part of the MINUSCA peacekeeping mission of the United Nations.
MINUSCA was deployed to CAR in 2014, when violence erupted in the African country following the seizure of CAR's capital Bangui in 2013 by the Muslim rebel group Seleka, forcing the country's President Francoise Bozize to flee.
Vydrzel mentioned the worsening security situation in CAR.
"We have also experienced attacks against the UN, there were casualties. Despite a ceasefire having been signed in Italy, the number of attacks is growing," he said.
"Consequently, the security situation is very unpredictable and tends to aggravate," he added.
Vydrzel described the mission as dangerous also due to the climatic conditions - excessive heat switching with subsequent cold weather with heavy rains.
Because he was deployed in an international team of observers as the only European, the cultural and social differences were the most difficult part, Vydrzel said.
The team consisted mostly of French-speaking soldiers since majority of the local population spoke French. Two to five members of the team were doing field work at a time, while one soldier would stay in the base to serve the radio transmitter.
Vydrzel and the other two observers to CAR were among the Czech military officers decorated at Prague's Vitkov National Memorial on Friday for their participation in foreign missions.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.