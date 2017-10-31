Tuesday, 31 October 2017

SZIF to divide more than CZK 12bn in SAPS

CIA News |
31 October 2017

The State Agriculture Intervention Fund (SZIF) will divide more than CZK 12bn under the Single Area Payment Scheme (SAPS). SZIF started issuing the verdict and reimbursing the 70% deposit on October 30, 2017. The rate for 2017 is CZK 3,377.73 per hectare. 90% of verdicts are to be issued by December 15, 2017.