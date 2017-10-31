SZIF to divide more than CZK 12bn in SAPS
The State Agriculture Intervention Fund (SZIF) will divide more than CZK 12bn under the Single Area Payment Scheme (SAPS). SZIF started issuing the verdict and reimbursing the 70% deposit on October 30, 2017. The rate for 2017 is CZK 3,377.73 per hectare. 90% of verdicts are to be issued by December 15, 2017.
