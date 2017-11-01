Thursday, 2 November 2017

AE: Export to grow in early 2018

CIA News |
1 November 2017

Czech export will continue to grow in early 2018. The information was provided by the Association of Exporters (AE) and Raiffeisenbank (RB) through the Export Index. RB’s chief economist Helena Horská has stated new orders are coming from the EU thanks to continuing recovery, allowing local firms to expand their capacities. Ms. Horská has added that lack of labour force on the Czech labour market is the only factor slowing down faster expansion of Czech exports. In 2018, Czech export may begin to be slowed down also by appreciating koruna.