ANO wants all parties to meet over lower house posts

Prague, Oct 31 (CTK) - Andrej Babis' ANO wants to hold a meeting of all nine parties in the Chamber of Deputies to reach an agreement on the filling of posts in the lower house so that everyone were satisfied after the current meetings with individual parties, ANO deputy chairman Jaroslav Faltynek told journalists on Tuesday.
The parties are now expressing their demands for posts in the Chamber of Deputies.
The talks with the Pirates were the most positive ones, Faltynek said after the meeting with the leaders of the Civic Democratic Party (ODS), the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) and the Pirates.
Faltynek said ANO was demanding that all partners present their specific ideas of the committees in the Chamber of Deputies and the persons to head them.
"We said we would respect the proportional representation in leading posts in the Chamber of Deputies and its committees," he added.
Faltynek said the ODS insisted on its leader Petr Fiala becoming the chairman of the Chamber of Deputies, while ANO prefers the current deputy chairman, Radek Vondracek (ANO) for the post.
"We asked whether ODS remembers from history a party which gained 11 percent having had the chairman of the Chamber of Deputies. The question remained unanswered," Faltynek said.
Faltynek said ANO respected the current number of 18 committees in the Chamber of Deputies, but it was ready to establish another one, for eGovernment.
ANO won the October 20-21 general election with 29.6 percent, followed by the ODS with 11.3 percent and the Pirates with 10.8 percent of the vote.
