British Prince Edward awards young Czechs
Prague, Oct 31 (CTK) - Roughly 100 Czech students received the prestigious Duke of Edinburgh International Award (DofE Award) from Prince Edward, the youngest son of British Queen Elizabeth II, on Tuesday.
The British royal family supports young people under 24 with the award in the development in the sphere of sports, talent, volunteering and adventurous undertakings.
So far, about 2,500 young people have joined the DofE in the Czech Republic.
Prince Edward said at the award-giving ceremony he hoped that the award would become an entrance ticket to the future career and on the road the awarded people would be able to influence lots of other people.
Prince Edward said he wished an increasing number of young people took part in the project in the Czech Republic.
Since its foundation in 1956 by Prince Philip, the husband of British Queen Elizabeth II, the DofE youth achievement award has been organised annually in more than 140 countries.
In the Czech Republic, it has been running since 1994. It currently engages 170 schools, children's homes and other institutions working with children.
Across the world, it has attracted some eight million young people.
In the past days, the Czech Republic also hosted a meeting of roughly 100 graduates of the programme within the Gold Event (IGE).
The ten-member teams were to prepare their own projects aimed at startups or help to the disadvantaged, defending them before an international jury, which included Prince Edward.
