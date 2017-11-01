Thursday, 2 November 2017

Brno joins UNESCO Creative Cities Network

ČTK |
1 November 2017

Paris/Prague, Oct 31 (CTK) - Brno has joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, following Prague as the second town in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, outgoing UNESCO Director-General Irena Bokova has said.

In all, the network was widened by 64 towns from 44 countries of the world, Bokova said.

Brno is now listed as a creative city of music.

Within their membership, the cities pledge to develop partnership, encourage participation in its residents' cultural life and to include culture in sustainable development plans of the towns.

The UNESCO network focuses on seven creative spheres: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Music and Media Arts.

Prague is represented in literature and Brno newly in music.

Bokova said the choice of the new cities reflected a bigger diversity in the typology of the cities and a better geographic balance.

At present, the network comprises 180 towns from 72 countries.

