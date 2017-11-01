Czech-American composer Ladislav Kubik dies in USA
Prague, Oct 31 (CTK) - Contemporary Czech-American composer Ladislav Kubik died in the United States, where he was living for almost 30 years, on October 27 at the age of 71 years, his friends told CTK on Tuesday.
Kubik was one of the internationally successful representatives of the Czech composition school as well as a teacher and organiser of music events.
Experts connected his style with other post-war East European composers, such as Krzysztof Penderecki and Witold Lutoslawski.
Kubik studied composition at the Academy of Performing Arts (AMU) in Prague. He worked in the music broadcasting section of the Czechoslovak Radio from 1971. He was also teaching at the Prague Conservatory and the music history chair of the Faculty of Arts of Charles University in Prague.
From 1991, Kubik worked as Professor of Composition at the Florida State University's College of Music in Tallahassee.
In the 1980s, Kubik was a member of juries of various music contests, for instance, the Prague Spring and competitions in Geneva, Paris and Rome.
Kubik won fame thanks to concerts, radio broadcasting and recording of his works in more than 20 countries of South and North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. He also received a number of music awards.
From the first half of the 1990s, he worked as a lecturer of the Czech-American Summer Music Institute (CASMI) that annually holds an international course in composition in Prague.
