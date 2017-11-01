Insurers register thousands of insured events for hundreds of CZK
Czech insurance company Česká pojišťovna has already registered 5,200 insured events worth CZK 130m after the windstorm Herwart. The total number of insured events will likely reach 15,000. Clients served by Kooperativa pojišťovna reported 3,450 insured events with an estimated value of CZK 146m as of October 31, 2017.
Allianz pojišťovna has been contacted by over 4,300 clients. The company registers damages worth dozens of millions of CZK. Česká podnikatelská pojišťovna registers over 800 insured events for CZK 60m. ČSOB Pojišťovně saw around 2,500 damages, some 50% up, as of October 30.
Generali Pojišťovna registers 920 insured events in an estimated value of nearly CZK 30m. The company predicts a total of 2,000 insured damages. UNIQA pojišťovna registers 450 insured events for CZK 22m. The total estimate reaches 1,500-2,000 insured events worth CZK 100m.
