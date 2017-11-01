SPD not to back Babiš's government
Prague, Oct 31 (CTK) - The Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) insists on its position that it will not support a Czech minority government of Andrej Babis's ANO, the election winner, because it would not fulfil its programme, SPD leader Tomio Okamura told journalists after their meeting on Tuesday.
Okamura said Babis had asked for the support at the very beginning of the meeting.
"We said that we will not back any government that does not fulfil our programme. If its is ready to fulfil our programme, we will be ready to assume the government responsibility. However, the offer was not made," Okamura said.
He also dismissed the option that the SPD might contribute to the confidence [to be gained in the Chamber of Deputies] in ANO by its deputies walking our of the room during the vote.
Okamura said Babis had not offered any posts in the government to the SPD.
The SPD wants to head the Chamber of Deputies security and economic committees.
ANO rejected neither of the proposals, Okamura said.
The SPD will support ANO's candidate for the post of chairman of the Chamber of Deputies Radek Vondracek, while ANO has promised to support an SPD candidate for the post of the lower house deputy chairman, he added.
The SPD finished fourth in last weekend's general election, gaining 10.6 percent of the vote and 22 seats in the 200-seat Chamber of Deputies.
Babis did not ask the Communists (KSCM) for support to ANO's government, Communist leader Vojtech Filip told journalists after their meeting.
The KSCM might think of it if there were a threat of an early election, Filip said, adding that a number of conditions had to be fulfilled.
"That there might not be the budget, that the talks on the creation of a new government took too long, which would jeopardise stability of the Czech Republic," Filip said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.