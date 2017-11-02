Benzina opens its 400th petrol station
BENZINA has opened its 400th petrol station. The expansion is related with taking over petrol stations from OMV. BENZINA has already taken over 54 out of 65 acquired branches.
The acquisition process will be completed in the first quarter of 2018. The company also invests in the extension and improvement of its services. It will offer the possibility to use cashback and a range of services related with a prepared mobile platform in 2018. The total volume of investment exceeds CZK 1bn in 2017 and 2018.
