British embassy in Prague hosts breakfast with Prince Edward
Prague, Nov 1 (CTK) - Representatives of the Czech government and Britons livings in Prague met Prince Edward, the youngest son of British Queen Elizabeth II, during breakfast hosted by the British Embassy in Prague on Wednesday.
Prince Edward has been to the Czech Republic since Sunday to support young participants in the programme of the prestigious Duke of Edinburgh International Award (DofE Award).
Traditional Czech sourdough bread was served for breakfast at the embassy, along with other delicacies prepared by the ambassador's chef Vojtech Kalasek.
"This was a rare opportunity for the Prince to meet some prominent Brits who have lived in the Czech Republic for many years, such as Steve Gove, the founder of the Prague Fringe Festival, or film producer Matthew Stillman. Given the strength of UK-Czech links in research and education, the Prince was very interested also to meet Professor Tomas Zima, who has been recently confirmed to continue as Rector of Charles University," British Ambassador to the Czech Republic Jan Thompson said.
Other guests from the Czech government were State Secretary for European affairs Ales Chmelar and Deputy Defence Minister Jakub Landovsky, underlining the strong bilateral ties between the UK and the Czech Republic across the spectrum of international affairs and security and defence, the ambassador added.
All public performances of members of the British royal family are subject to strict rules.
"The protocol which the British observe with respect to the Royal Family reflects the deep respect and regard in which they hold Her Majesty The Queen and the institution of the monarchy, which has been an integral part of British history and public life," Thompson said.
"I understand that the Czech public may find it a little confusing for example to find the proper mode of address for members of the Royal Family. For example, Prince Edward is addressed as His Royal Highness because he is one of the sons of Her Majesty The Queen, and he is also known as the Earl of Wessex," she added.
Kalasek said he had originally planned to make a typical English breakfast, but he had chosen a "lighter menu" eventually. It included croissants, fruit, eggs Florentine, muffins, spinach stew and marinated salmon to which Czech sourdough bread that he had baked himself was served.
