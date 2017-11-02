Czech Science Academy to award US mathematician Buss
Prague, Nov 1 (CTK) - The Czech Academy of Sciences (AV CR) will bestow a Bernard Bolzano honorary medal, named after a Czech early 19th-century scientist and annually awarded for a contribution to mathematics, on U.S. mathematician Samuel Buss at a ceremony in Prague on November 2.
Buss has focused on mathematical logic and complexity theory, also dealing with computer graphics. He is especially famous for his theory of bounded arithmetics.
"Buss has been long cooperating with the [AV CR's] Institute of Mathematics," its director Jiri Rakosnik has told CTK.
The AV CR bestows the Bernard Bolzano medal on experts who significantly contributed to the development of mathematical sciences. In recent years, the medal went to Czech laureates only.
"In the case of foreign scientists [to be awarded], a condition is their intensive cooperation with Czech scientists," Rakosnik said.
Since 2016, Buss has been a member of the International Advisory Board operating at the Institute of Mathematics.
He has published more than 100 scientific works and two monographs, and authored two patents and numerous computer programmes. Besides, he works as an editor of scientific journals.
Buss received his PhD degree from Princeton University in 1985. Afterwards, he did research at the University of California in Berkeley and now he is a professor of mathematics and computer sciences at the University of California in San Diego.
During his stay in Prague, Buss will attend a two-day expert workshop organised by the Institute of Mathematics and focusing on bounded arithmetics.
