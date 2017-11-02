Investment in rolling mill will raise turnover to over CZK 5bn
An investment in a rolling mill will raise Fatra’s turnover to over CZK 5bn. The new rolling mill will use state-of-the-art production procedures, such as the automation, interconnection of IT systems, management of the energy consumption, or a preventive maintenance.
The rolling mill will be fully launched in November 2019. As ČIANEWS already informed, Fatra invested CZK 1.4bn in the rolling mill. The investment will create more than 1,000 new jobs.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.