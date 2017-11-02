Thursday, 2 November 2017

Investment in rolling mill will raise turnover to over CZK 5bn

CIA News |
2 November 2017

An investment in a rolling mill will raise Fatra’s turnover to over CZK 5bn. The new rolling mill will use state-of-the-art production procedures, such as the automation, interconnection of IT systems, management of the energy consumption, or a preventive maintenance.

The rolling mill will be fully launched in November 2019. As ČIANEWS already informed, Fatra invested CZK 1.4bn in the rolling mill. The investment will create more than 1,000 new jobs.