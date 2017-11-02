Prague hosts meeting of ANOC
Prague, Nov 1 (CTK) - President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, athletes from all over the world and some 1300 guests from 205 countries attend the XXII General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) that started in Prague's Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.
Czech Olympic Committee (COV) President Jiri Kejval said he believed this would be a prestigious event for the whole Czech Republic and would help promote Czech sport.
"After the Olympics, this is the biggest event held by the International Olympic Committee. I am delighted with this," Kejval said after the gala opening tonight.
It was moderated in English by successful Czech athletes, tennis player Andrea Hlavackova, winner of women's doubles at the WTA Tour Championships, and figure skater Tomas Verner, former European champion.
The ANOC president, Kuwaiti Sheikh Ahmed Al-Sabah, also attended the opening.
He said earlier it was a great honour to meet in the historical city of Prague. He also praised the excellent cooperation between the ANOC and the COV.
"A record number of guests will take part in the meeting. We will try to present the Czech Republic, Czech sport, culture and architecture as well as Czech products and skills to them during their stay," Kejval said in a press release.
The ANOC meeting, which is accompanied by strict security measures, will continue until Saturday. The agenda will include procedural matters as well as presentations of future Olympic Games from Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018 to Los Angeles in 2028.
Winners of the the 2017 ANOC awards for significant sport personalities will be announced on Thursday evening.
Kejval also said on Wednesday the project of the Czech Olympic Festival, based on the idea of Olympic parks, would be presented at the ANOC meeting.
This event may also help Kejval be elected to the IOC. He was running for this post previously, but withdrew his candidacy in reaction to an anonymous letter mentioning a subsidy scandal in Czech sport. His nomination will be discussed again in February.
The ANOC executive committee and commissions met on Tuesday before the official opening.
The Czech Republic hosted the General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) twice, in 1999 and 2015, and the International Olympic Committee (MOV) met in Prague in 2003.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.