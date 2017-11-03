Arete Invest plans to invest EUR 30m in Slovakia
ARETE INVEST, an investment fund with flexible registered capital, plans to invest EUR 30m in Slovakia in 2018. The sum can change. The fund considers a new construction in industrial areas it owns, which would create new jobs. The fund also considers certain investment opportunities and discusses new acquisitions.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.