Friday, 3 November 2017

Arete Invest plans to invest EUR 30m in Slovakia

CIA News |
3 November 2017

ARETE INVEST, an investment fund with flexible registered capital, plans to invest EUR 30m in Slovakia in 2018. The sum can change. The fund considers a new construction in industrial areas it owns, which would create new jobs. The fund also considers certain investment opportunities and discusses new acquisitions.