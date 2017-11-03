Forbes: Attorney Bradáčová is most influential Czech woman
Prague, Nov 2 (CTK) - Prague High State Attorney Lenka Bradacova is the most influential woman of the Czech Republic again, for the fifth time in a row, followed by EU Commissioner Vera Jourova and PPF financial director Katerina Jiraskova, according to the Forbes magazine's standings.
The TOP 10 is nearly the same as last year, with Czech ambassador to the United Nations Marie Chatardova being the only newcomer.
Chatardova, now the 4th most influential Czech woman, is the temporary head of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).
Forbes writes that Bradacova, one of the country's topmost prosecutors, won her influence thanks to her actions, courage and hard work with which she deals with the biggest criminal cases in which business, politics and lobbyists are interconnected and up to billions of crowns are at stake.
Businesswomen dominate the TOP 10. The only other woman outside business is Prague Mayor Adriana Krnacova (ANO).
The Czech version of the magazine has based its assessment on the same methodology as the American Forbes, monitoring 300 women from various fields for the whole year. For the first time, the standings were extended from 75 to 100 most influential women.
The Forbes standings include female managers, company owners, as well as those involved in the public administration, non-profit sector, media, culture and sport.
Forbes, which has existed in the United States for almost 100 years, has classified the world's most influential women since 2004. It has been published in the Czech version since November 2012.
The Czech Republic's ten most influential women - Forbes:
Ranking Name Post
1. Lenka Bradacova Prague high state attorney
2. Vera Jourova EU commissioner
3. Katerina Jiraskova PPF group financial director
4. Marie Chatardova UN ECOSOC president
5. Petra Prochazkova Agrofert financial director
6. Adriana Krnacova Prague Mayor
7. Michaela Erbenova IMF executive director
8. Kamila Horackova Axa Winterthur investments director
9. Libuse Smuclerova Czech News Center general director
10. Michaela Chaloupkova CEZ administration division head
Note:
IMF - International Monetary Fund
CEZ - state-controlled power utility
ECOSOC - Economic and Social Council
Agrofert - food-processing, agriculture and chemical concern
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.