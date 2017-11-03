Human dummies with German text installed at Czech cemetery
Novy Bor, North Bohemia, Nov 2 (CTK) - An installation of eight human dummy figures dressed in white sheets and with signs in German and Czech in the wood near the local cemetery seems to have hinted at the aftermath of World War Two, police spokeswoman Ivana Balakova told journalists on Thursday.
The dummies were installed in the trees. The signs said "A court decides on guilt" and "Truth always prevails." No one has claimed the installation.
The case is being investigated by the police.
"We are checking the event and we will decide on further steps after we collect the necessary evidence," Balakova said.
As the dummies were on the land owned by the town, the town hall had them removed.
"The texts are most likely to refer to the events after World War Two when several Germans were executed in Novy Bor [Haida in German]," town hall spokeswoman Radmila Pokorna said.
The bodies of eight local Germans shot dead are buried in the forest in an unmarked common grave.
The town hall denotes the act, which occurred on All Souls' Day, as an extremely wrong activity. "The town Novy Bor distances itself from this quasi artistic performance. It refuses to take part in fanning past wrongs in any way," Pokorna said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.