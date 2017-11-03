Senators challenge online register of contracts
Prague, Nov 2 (CTK) - About 30 Czech senators filed a complaint against the law on the online register of public contracts with the Constitutional Court, arguing that the law may cause huge damage to the public sector, one of them, Radko Martinek (Social Democrats, CSSD) has told CTK.
Martinek said the law threatens public property in an unprecedented way, increases the bureaucratic burden too much, introduces inequality in public competition and negatively affects companies with a public owner.
Damage worth billions of crowns may be caused if the law is applied, and some institutions and organisations controlled by the public sector may even cease to exist due to the law, the senators write in the complaint.
The Constitutional Court should primarily remove the parts of the law that imposed the duty to release all contracts on the state, regions, municipalities or firms run by them, they say.
The complaint has been signed by senators elected for the CSSD and the Civic Democrats (ODS) as well as Petr Silar (Christian Democrats, KDU-CSL), Ivo Valenta (Entrepreneurs) and others.
During the debates about the bill in the Senate earlier this year, Martinek proposed that it be vetoed, but his proposal did not win sufficient support.
Under the final version of the law that took effect in July, all contracts worth more than 50,000 crowns must be released in the register and all contracts not released in the register will be invalid.
Some state-controlled companies have been granted an exemption to the duty to release all their contracts.
