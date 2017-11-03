Trigema will offer up to 2,500 apartments in next five years
Trigema currently offers nearly 100 apartments. It prepares new projects offering up to 2,500 apartments in next five years. It prepares also 15,000 m2 of commercial area and 33,000 premises for logistics.
The information was provided to ČIANEWS by chairman of the board of directors Marcel Soural. According to his words, the developer currently registers nearly 250 apartments under construction. Some of 170 of them will be completed in 2017. The company sold 100 apartments this year.
