ČSÚ: Foreign trade reports CZK 20.2bn surplus
The balance of foreign trade with goods in current prices ended with a surplus of CZK 20.2bn in September 2017, up CZK 800m y/y. The balance of trade with EU28 countries ended with a surplus of CZK 57.1bn (up CZK 7.3bn).
The deficit of trading with countries outside EU dropped by CZK 6.7bn to CZK 35.7bn. Seasonally adjusted export grew 1.8% to CZK 293.8bn and import soared 1.8% to CZK 273.6bn. Trade balance surplus in 9M 2017 totalled CZK 139.3bn.
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
