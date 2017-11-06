Czech student sentenced for supporting Islamic terrorism
Trebic, South Moravia, Nov 4 (CTK) - Filip Caha, a 20-year old secondary school student from Trebic, received a seven-month suspended sentence with a 15-month probation for approving the 2016 terror attacks in Berlin and Ankara, being the second Czech punished for supporting terrorism, daily Denik wrote on Saturday.
The verdict has taken effect since the student did not appeal against it, the paper writes. He originally faced up to three years in prison.
The Trebic district court said Caha declared that more people should be killed in Berlin. At least three other students heard him saying it. No trial was held because Caha accepted the judge's decision
Last December, a Tunisian man deliberately drove a truck into the crown at a Christmas market in Berlin. He killed 12 people, including a Czech woman, and seriously injured 30 others. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.
Caha also approved of the assassination of the Russian ambassador in Ankara, saying the assassin should have shot more bullets at the diplomat.
The management of the Trebic business college reported the dangerous opinions of its students to the police, the paper writes.
Caha's father said the whole case seems to be "a with hunt."
"I think that my son was sentenced for talking about terrorism with his friends," Denik quotes the father as saying.
Daily Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD) wrote in July that the student no secret of his enthusiasm for Islamic State and tried to win over his fellow students for it. He allegedly told others he watched the video recordings from executions and showed them scenes depicting torturing of people.
The first sentenced for support for terrorism in the Czech Republic was Jan Silovsky, 22-year-old man from a small town of Spalene Porici, west Bohemia, who wanted to join Islamic State in Syria.
Silovsky was detained at the international airport in Istanbul in February 2016. He confessed to the Turkish police that he planned to join the Islamic State in the Syrian town of Jarabulus and they sent him back to the Czech Republic. He was originally sent to prison for three years and three months for attempted promotion of and support for terrorism, but an appeals court toughened his sentence to six years in prison last May.
Silovsky told the court he hoped he would be shot dead by Syrian soldiers and become a martyr, daily Pravo wrote previously, adding that court experts say he suffered from schizoid personality disorder.
