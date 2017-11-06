Třinecké Železárny has a new line worth CZK 700m
Třinecké Železárny (TŽ) has installed a new semi-automatic line. This is the company’s largest investment in 2017 and costs will total CZK 700m.
The project required the demolition and renewed construction of foundations under the enabling technology. TŽ has now commenced the technological process of heat tests and it will subsequently launch guarantee tests and then also trial operations.
TŽ general manager Jan Czudek added that the new line should increase the precision of production, which will affect further processing. Investment and strategy director Radek Olszar said that the rolling mill’s enabling technology consists of a modern rolling mill and hydraulic shears.
