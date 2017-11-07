Czech PM gets mandate for EU social summit
Prague, Nov 6 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) will present his government's results within a panel debate on the access to labour market at the EU social summit in Gothenburg, Sweden, to be held next Friday, for which the cabinet approved his mandate on Monday.
The extraordinary informal summit is to deal with social policy.
"The prime minister will summarise the results of his government within the Access to Labour Market panel, which is a very successful sphere for the Czech Republic," the Government Office said in a press release.
Another round of the talks on the EU future, held by European Council President Donald Tusk, will take place on the margin of the summit. The EU countries' leaders will focus on education and culture.
The outgoing coalition government of the CSSD, ANO and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) also dealt with the preparation of the Czech position for the summit on Eastern Partnership to be held in Brussels on November 24, the Government Office said.
"The fifth summit in a row is to confirm the EU involvement in Eastern Europe and draw the future outlooks with the aim to strengthen stability and resistance of partner countries," the Government Office wrote.
The Eastern Partnership project aimed at the integration of post-Soviet countries into European structures was launched during the Czech EU presidency in 2009. This initiative is a fundamental priority of the Czech Republic's foreign policy, the office added.
