Tuesday, 7 November 2017

EPH completes acquisition of Mehrum power station

CIA News |
7 November 2017

On November 1, 2017, Energetický a Průmyslový Holding (EPH) completed the acquisition of Kraftwerk Mehrum GmbH which owns the Mehrum power station.

The sellers were Enercity and BS Energy. EPH took over control of the black-coal power station with an output of 750 MW via its subsidiary EP Power Europe. The power station is located about 20 km east of Hannover and has some 120 employees.

The aggregate annual output of EPH Group power stations is more than 100 TWh.