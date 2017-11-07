EPH completes acquisition of Mehrum power station
On November 1, 2017, Energetický a Průmyslový Holding (EPH) completed the acquisition of Kraftwerk Mehrum GmbH which owns the Mehrum power station.
The sellers were Enercity and BS Energy. EPH took over control of the black-coal power station with an output of 750 MW via its subsidiary EP Power Europe. The power station is located about 20 km east of Hannover and has some 120 employees.
The aggregate annual output of EPH Group power stations is more than 100 TWh.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.