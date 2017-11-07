HKČR: GDP will grow 3.6%, companies invest in robots
The Czech economy will reach a growth by 3.6% in 2018. The growth will likely be driven by a higher foreign demand related with the economic recovery in the euro area and a robust domestic demand.
This stems from a macroeconomic prediction published by the Chamber of Commerce of the Czech Republic (HKČR). A lack of qualified labour force will be the main barrier for a quicker dynamics in GDP. The lack of qualified labour force will also force a nominal growth in wages by 8.6%.
The exhaustion of the labour market will also cause more significant investments in new technologies and robots. A growth in fixed investments will reach 5.3%. The inflation will be close to upper threshold of the tolerance band of the central bank, i.e. around 3%.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.