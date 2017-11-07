Tuesday, 7 November 2017

Tipsport launches online casino

7 November 2017

Tipsport has started the operation of its online casino. The company won the necessary license from the Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic few weeks earlier.

It is possible to play games at classic desktops or mobile telephones and tablets. The technology solution was supplied by NetEnt. The launch of the online casino Tipsport Vegas will be followed by an advertising campaign including a TV commercial and an active online communication.

The company would like to run the most successful online casino on the Czech market. Tipsport’s core activity is still sport betting and a further development of the community of betters.