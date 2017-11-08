Wednesday, 8 November 2017

Crestyl is building offices worth CZK 1bn+ in Prague-Libeň

8 November 2017

Developer CRESTYL has opened the building work on the DOCK IN THREE administrative building, part of the DOCK quarter in Prague-Libeň. The investment will exceed CZK 1bn. Following completion planned for Q2 2019, the property will offer 16,000 m2 of office space and 1,500 m2 of retail space.

The building will include almost 200 parking places, recharging stations for electric vehicles and e-bikes and economical lighting. CRESTYL’s CEO Omar Koleilat has added that the preceding two phases in DOCK IN are fully occupied. DOCK IN’s total floor area amounts to ca. 80,000 m2.