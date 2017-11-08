Wednesday, 8 November 2017

CRIF: Company bankruptcies up to 78 in October

Business company bankruptcies increased by 14 m/m to 78 in October 2017. Bankruptcies of natural persons doing business totalled 478 (up 33). Personal bankruptcies totalled 998 (up 117).

Authorities registered 108 filed proposals for company bankruptcies (up 31), 518 proposals of bankruptcies of natural persons doing business (up 124) and 1,090 proposals of personal bankruptcy.

The no. of natural persons doing business without debt removal calculation, i.e. the no. of entrepreneurs with bankruptcy adjudicated against their assets, was the only figure that dropped in October 2017 (from 29 to 24, i.e. the lowest total since the beginning of 2014). This stems from an analysis by CRIF - Czech Credit Bureau.